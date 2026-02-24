With the offseason in full swing, teams around the NFL are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft in April. On Tuesday, the New England Patriots general manager, Eliot Wolf, shed some light about this year's draft class and how it can benefit the franchise.

Wolf, who turns 44 in March, revealed that this year's draft class is loaded with edge rushers, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. That's one of the biggest needs for the Patriots, and it appears there is plenty of talent to go around in that position.

“Edge [is] obviously a need for the Patriots, so the depth/quality at that spot in the draft matches up nicely,” said Wolf.

Edge is arguably the deepest position group in the 2026 NFL Draft, outside of maybe cornerback. While the Patriots own the No. 31 pick overall, New England has a real shot at acquiring one of the top prospects coming out of the draft. David Bailey and Rueben Bain Jr. are viewed as the top two edge rushers in this year's class.

It's unlikely the Patriots select one of those two, as they are projected to be selected within the top five. Unless, of course, Eliot Wolfe makes a big trade up in the draft. But considering guys like TJ Parker, Zion Young, or even R Mason Thomas could be available late in the first round, New England may have plenty of options to choose from at pick No. 31.

The Patriots were tied 12th for sacks last season with 35. That put the club near the bottom of the league in that category, as 21 teams recorded more sacks than them. Finding a legitimate edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft could significantly improve what is already a talented defense.