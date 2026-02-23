After coming up short in the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots are now evaluating all aspects of their roster. That evaluation has already begun for the running back position.

The Patriots have released Antonio Gibson, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. He tore his ACL back in Week 5, ending the running back's season prematurely.

Gibson was in his second season with the Patriots, having appeared in 22 games with the franchise. Overall, he ran for 644 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries while making 25 receptions for 212 yards. The running back will now continue to rehab from his ACL tear while looking for his next NFL franchise.

As for the Patriots, there's a strong chance they add a replacement for Gibson at some point in the offseason. But as it stands, Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson remain New England's top two backs.

Stevenson turned 130 carries into 603 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 32 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns. As a rookie, Henderson put up 911 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 180 carries while catching 35 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots have found their quarterback in Drake Maye. However, the offense around him is still growing. That includes the running back position, although Henderson's explosive rookie year has set him up in a prime role. Throughout the offseason, New England will consider any option that lets their offense take a step forward.

But to do so, some players will have to be cut. This time around, it was Gibson. A six-year NFL veteran, the running back should get another opportunity assuming everything checks out with his injury. But it doesn't seem likely it'll come in New England.