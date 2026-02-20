While there have been rumors around Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown linked to the New England Patriots, there's no doubt a lot of connections with that speculation. As the Patriots are in the offseason after losing in the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks, the team will be linked to a lot of players, though Saquon Barkley's latest talk on Brown could interest a few fanbases.

Barkley was speaking to Dan Graziano of ESPN, saying that Brown has always been a fan of New England, even retelling a story of being excited to catch passes from former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

He would also reference a moment that Brown made viral when on former New England receiver Julian Edelman's podcast, where the Eagles star winked after the host said that “we're all Patriots,” though he said he was “trolling.”

“I will say this, I do not want to speak for AJ Brown,” Barkley said. “I love him as a teammate and a brother, but he is a huge Patriots fan. He's one of those guys. Growing up, I was a Jets fan. My dad has a Jets tattoo. I was able to kind of move on now when I got to the NFL. He's always been a big Patriots fan. I think this year, before Dallas, Tom Brady, he was throwing him the ball. So, for him, he was like a kid in the candy store. But that wink is just all fun and games, but I will tell. I will give the inside scoop. AJ Brown is a big Patriots fan.”

Barkley would end up saying that Philadelphia fans shouldn't be worried about the moment from Brown.

At any rate, one has to wonder what Brown's future in Philadelphia looks like and if there would be interest in the receiver reuniting with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel from their Tennessee Titans days.