Wide receiver Mack Hollins played a crucial role in the New England Patriots' run to the Super Bowl. For his efforts, Hollins will now be $400,000 richer.

Missing the final two games of the season, Hollins missed out on his reception incentive by four grabs. However, the Patriots are still awarding him the $400,000 as a signing bonus in 2027, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

#Patriots WR Mack Hollins, who missed the final 2 regular-season games with an injury, finished 4 catches short of a $400,000 incentive last season. The #Patriots have decided to give it to him anyway in the form of a $400,000 signing bonus for the 2027 season. Classy gesture. pic.twitter.com/vp5KSshTuf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 20, 2026

Article Continues Below

The Patriots signed Hollins to a two-year contract prior to the season. He went on to appear in 15 games for the team, starting 13 of them. In that time, Hollins put up 46 receptions for 550 yards and two touchdowns. He ranked third on the team in receptions and fourth in yards. Hollins may not have been as explosive as WR1 Stefon Diggs, but the receiver was still a premier target for quarterback Drake Maye.

While Hollins was forced to miss the end of the regular season due to an abdominal injury, he was able to make his return for the AFC Championship Game. There, he caught two passes for 51 yards. Hollins' presence was felt even further in the Super Bowl, where he caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

As the Patriots approach their offseason, they'll be looking to amass as much talent around Maye as possible. More wide receivers could come to town. Still, it's clear New England views Hollins as one of their pivotal passing resources. While he may have technically fallen short of his incentive, the Patriots showed Hollins exactly what they felt of his contributions.