The 2025 season for the Denver Broncos has gotten off to a great start. They are 6-2 and playing well on offense and defense, despite Patrick Surtain II's injury. One area that the Broncos need help with is at tight end. Evan Engram has been solid, but he can't do everything alone. The Broncos have been decimated with their tight end depth, leaving them looking for depth with Marcedes Lewis getting a workout.

Marcedes Lewis is a 41-year-old free agent, but the Broncos need more depth, so they are working him out to add depth to their tight end room. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Broncos are working him out, but it will be interesting to see if they sign him to a short-term deal.

Lewis was a 2006 first-round pick of the Jaguars, and played 12 seasons in Jacksonville and five in Green Bay before playing the last two seasons in Chicago. He appeared in all 17 games last season but didn’t get much playing time and caught only one pass for two yards.

He started 162 games for the Jaguars (second-most in franchise history), which included five playoff starts. During Lewis's career with the Jaguars, he caught 375 passes for 4,502 yards (12.0) and 33 touchdowns. Lewis ranks ninth in scoring, third in receptions, third in receiving yards, third in receiving touchdowns, fifth in scrimmage yards, and fifth in all-purpose yards among all players in franchise history.

If the Broncos added Lewis to their roster, it would make a lot of sense because of the injury issues that the Broncos are facing with their tight end room. Nate Adkins was injured on Sunday against the Cowboys, and Lucas Krull was already out with a foot injury. They also tried to add tight ends Brendan Bates and Ben Sims via waiver claims, but teams with the worst records claimed both and are therefore higher in the waiver priority order.

Lewis is the oldest player ever to play tight end in NFL history. If he signs with an NFL team, he’ll be the second-oldest active player in the NFL, behind only Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is five months older than Lewis.