If there's anyone in baseball cooler than Kiké Hernandez, it's a small list, and the Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman showed why on his way into the ballpark on Tuesday.

Ahead of Game 4 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays — and just hours after the Dodgers' 18-inning Game 3 win — Hernandez arrived sporting a custom Shohei Ohtani knitted jersey in honor of Tuesday night's starting pitcher, who just so happened to reach base nine times last night.

That wasn't all. His ripped jeans, long hair and sunglasses added to the LA surfer look, with a sky blue Louis Vuitton bag to go with it. Needless to say, fans can't get enough of it.

Kiké Hernandez is sporting quite the look before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/eBkkoHGiGA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 28, 2025

“Every team should have a player who is the physical incarnation of the city the team represents,” wrote one fan, accurately clocking that Hernandez is dressed as if Los Angeles were a person.

Another fan accurately noted that Hernandez looks like he's about to tell you that an escalator can only become stairs, writing, “Dang, I thought that was Mitch Hedberg.”

“Looks like a new singer of an 80’s rock band that lost their frontman and now he has to take over vocals,” another chimed in.

Article Continues Below

However you want to describe it — personally, I'm partial to the Hedberg comparison — Hernandez certainly has The Look you'd expect from a Dodgers player who knows he's closing in on a World Series championship.

Hernandez, for his part, went 2-5 in Game 3 with a run scored and three strikeouts. He's hitting .286 in the 2025 postseason.

He is batting eighth and playing left field for the Dodgers in Game 4.

Or, if you ask one fan, Hernandez might get the nod elsewhere.

“The 16th inning pitcher for tonight has arrived!” they wrote.

Please, no. I can't do this two nights in a row. Not again.