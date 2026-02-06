While Radio Row at the Super Bowl is not quite as crowded as it once was when broadcast stations from coast to coast used to send their talk shows to the Super Bowl to discuss the NFL's championship game for as long as a week, there is still enough discussion to catch headline writers' attention. In the case of the New England Patriots matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, the opinion of Tom Brady on the outcome of the game has turned into a subject for debate.

Stephen A: “Do you have any issue with Tom Brady saying he has no dog in the race?” Skip: “Yes, I do. I think he is a little jealous of Drake Maye’s golden boy success.” Stephen A: “Are you implying that Tom Brady doesn’t want Drake Maye to win?!” pic.twitter.com/uY9CVFCzGT — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) February 6, 2026

Brady, a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the lead analyst on Fox Sports NFL broadcasts, has not come out with a prediction on this year's game. That has struck opinionated sports analyst Skip Bayless as somewhat off-putting. Bayless was a guest on Stephen A. Smith's talk show and he said that Brady's failure to provide his prediction on the game has something to do with having some jealousy when the subject of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is concerned.

Brady was on the winning side of 6 Patriots Super Bowl victories and 1 more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Bayless contends that the New England area's love for Maye has struck the all-time great quarterback in a negative way. Bayless said that he believes Brady looks at Maye and that it has all come too easy and too quickly for him, and that has led to his envy of the 2nd-year quarterback.

While Maye has shown tremendous growth in his second year and has been embraced by Patriots fans, nobody is suggesting that he has usurped Brady in the minds of New England supporters. Bayless has offered a controversial opinion that has led to discussion, and that was probably the analyst's goal in the first place.