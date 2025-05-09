The New England Patriots have not had an elite receiver in their building for a while, but Deion Branch thinks the team has finally found its guy in Stefon Diggs.

After one season with the Houston Texans, Diggs signed a three-year deal with the Patriots in free agency. Despite entering his age-31 season, Branch believes Diggs is the type of alpha receiver who can lead Drake Maye's receiving corps.

“Stefon is a dog,” Branch said on the ‘Up & Adams' show. “He's exactly what we need at that receiver position. This guy loves the game of football. The days I watched him at Buffalo, any time Josh Allen needed a big play, Stefon was the guy… He's the reason why all these young men in high school or college are walking around and talking about, ‘I'm him.'”

After six straight 1,000-yard seasons, Diggs managed just 496 receiving yards in 2024. His season was cut short by a torn ACL suffered in Week 8, though he had already taken a significant backseat to Nico Collins by that point. Branch believes he will resume his typical No. 1 duties with the Patriots.

Even following the successful switch to Maye at quarterback, New England's entire receiving corps struggled in 2024. Tight end Hunter Henry led the group with just 674 receiving yards on the year, with DeMario Douglas' 621 a close second. Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Austin Hooper tied for the team lead with three touchdowns each.

Stefon Diggs joins Patriots' new offense in 2025

Diggs is the biggest addition to the Patriots' new offense, but will be joined by incoming rookies Will Campbell, Kyle Williams and TreVeyon Henderson. The group will be led by Josh McDaniels, who first-year head coach Mike Vrabel brought back to the organization as offensive coordinator.

With Maye finally giving the team stability under center, New England is expected to open up its offense in a way that has not been done for years. Before leaving to take the head coaching position with the Las Vegas Raiders, McDaniels was the team's last successful offensive coordinator.