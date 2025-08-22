The New England Patriots have made a lot of ways throughout the NFL preseason. In their first season under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots are going through a culture change. While some players, including Drake Maye and TreVeyon Henderson, have impressed, others have been a mixed bag. Kyle Dugger, for one, was a big name to watch as cuts are made this week.

Vrabel got his final look at his 90-man roster in New England's final preseason game. The Patriots lost to the New York Giants 42-10, getting torn apart by Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. Now that the preseason is over, New England has to cut the roster down from 90 players to 53 before the season begins. Vrabel made his first round of cuts today, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“Patriots releases: LB R.J. Moten, RB Micah Bernard, WR Phil Lutz, DT Kyle Peko, TE Cole Fotheringham, RB Shane Watts, DT Philip Blidi, QB Ben Wooldridge, CB Jordan Polk, LB Monty Rice, G Sidy Sow, TE Jaheim Bell, CB Isaiah Bolden, G Tyrese Robinson,” Reiss said.

The initial cuts give Patriots fans reason to relax. Even after the blowout loss, Dugger survived the first round of cuts. The talented safety has been playing for his job in the preseason and looks like he is safe. Despite that, Vrabel has some tough decisions to make as he whittles the roster down to meet the league's requirements.

All of the moves New England makes serve one purpose. Vrabel and his staff want to make Maye's life as easy as possible. However, that means cutting players who worked hard to make the team and fell just short. Despite the feelings that come with cuts, the Patriots have given fans plenty to be excited about.

Henderson's preseason has the entire league buzzing. If he and Maye can form a dynamic duo in New England's backfield, the Patriots could surprise the league. Vrabel has gone the extra mile to integrate himself into his new team. Even after making cuts, the head coach has a lot to feel good about heading into the 2025-26 season.

