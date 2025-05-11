The New England Patriots are beginning a new era under head coach Mike Vrabel. New England added a ton of talent rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft. One undrafted player is looking to make his mark with the Patriots during training camp.

Patriots UDFA wide receiver Efton Chism III is looking to following in the footsteps of Cooper Kupp.

Chism III graduated from Eastern Washington University, just like Kupp. He is hopeful that he can make a similar impact in the NFL.

“We all know it's not where you start, it's where you end,” Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best told ESPN. “No one knew about Cooper Kupp 10 years ago, other than [playing in] the Big Sky Conference. Now everybody knows about Cooper Kupp when he's a Super Bowl champion and MVP of that game, and also a triple crown winner.”

Kupp won the triple crown during the 2021 season, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16).

Chism's alma mater is not the only similarity between himself and Kupp.

“Efton is not the biggest. He's not the fastest. He's not the strongest,” Best continued. “But I will say he's most committed — his Valentine is bigger than most people. His care of his teammates is bigger than most people. When you have a chip on your shoulder, that's real and you carry it for life. That's what he did in high school to get to college. He wasn't a highly recruited kid out of high school. No FBS offers, much like Coop.”

Chism has a surprisingly similar background to Kupp. Hopefully he can use it as motivation during his NFL career.

“It didn't define him,” Best said. “It determined him. He just needed a chance,” Best concluded. “He got it here at a school he loved and he thrived in every aspect.”

Can Efton Chism III earn a roster spot on the Patriots in 2025?

Chism will face plenty of competition to win a roster spot in New England.

The Patriots have a loaded receiver room, especially following the 2025 NFL Draft. Veteran WR Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, and rookie Kyle Williams are expected to be Drake Maye's top options at receiver

Behind them, it gets complicated pretty quickly.

Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, and Mack Hollins are all experienced receivers who could earn a role. There are also second-year receivers Javon Baker and Ja'Lynn Polk to consider, as well as a few other camp bodies.

If Chism wants to earn a roster spot, his best shot is to make an impact on special teams.