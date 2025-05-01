The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and the New England Patriots were quite busy during draft weekend. They made 11 picks, which was tied for the most for any team in the league as some view the Patriots as one of the 2025 draft's biggest winners.

Now that there's been some time to digest each of the Patriots' selections, let's grade all 11 of their picks and dish out an overall grade for Eliot Wolf and crew.

Grading every Patriots pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Will Campbell

It's been years since the Patriots have made any sort of worthwhile investment at left tackle, so drafting Will Campbell is refreshing in that regard. But questions about his arm length make him far from a perfect prospect. His arms were measured at 32 5/8 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine, which would make his arms among the smallest for an offensive tackle in the NFL in recent years.

With that arm length, some talent evaluators have wondered about Campbell's longterm fit at left tackle. If he isn't a left tackle, spending the No. 4 overall pick on a guard is a little bit rich. Campbell was also highly productive in college, though. He only allowed four sacks and 49 pressures over 38 games, per Pro Football Focus. So, at the very least, Campbell should have a high floor considering his production in college. The Patriots could certainly use that production anywhere along their offensive line.

Still, drafting a potential longterm left guard with the fourth overall pick isn't great value. Sure, the Patriots didn't have many great options with Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter off the board, but Mason Graham was arguably the third-best prospect in the draft and could've further bolstered their defensive line. So, the Patriots get an uninspiring grade for this uninspiring pick.

Grade: C-

Treveyon Henderson

Picking a running back at the start of the second round might not be great value, especially with the number of holes the Patriots have on their roster. But Henderson is just way too good a player to pass on. He was the best player available on the board when the Patriots were on the clock with the 38th overall pick. He's shown the ability to be effective as a running back (1,016 yards on a Big Ten-leading 7.1 yards per carry this past season) and as a receiver (77 receptions for 853 yards and six touchdowns in his college career) during his time at Ohio State.

However, Henderson's ability to pass block really puts him over the top as a running back prospect. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said it's among the best he's ever seen for a player at the position, giving the Patriots a legitimate weapon right away.

TreVeyon Henderson pass pro is the football version of “if he wanted to he would”. If the 5’10/202-pound RB is blocking like this no one has any excuse pic.twitter.com/ogUWqIfXLc — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Grade: A+

Kyle Williams

Jaylin Noel was arguably the better wide receiver available when the Patriots selected Kyle Williams at No. 69, but the Washington State product is pretty good, too.

2+ minutes of Kyle Williams absolutely torching guys on All-22: • Patriots fans, meet your WR1… pic.twitter.com/NhPscB5NGS — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not many college receivers were better at making big plays than Williams this past season. He had 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns, with his 17.1 yards per reception being tied for 17th among receivers who had at least 75 targets. His ability to play on the inside and outside makes him a good fit for Josh McDaniels' offense, while his 4.4 40 time makes up for what he might lack in size at 5-foot-10.

Grade: A-

Jared Wilson

One way to solidify your offensive line is to get the best center in the draft class. The Patriots did that when they drafted Wilson with the 95th overall pick. The 6-3, 310-pound center can move despite his size, running a 4.84 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. That time was the best among all offensive linemen, posting the second-best RAS (9.98) for a center at the combine. He also didn’t allow a sack this past season, his first as Georgia’s starting center. So, the production and traits are there to think that Wilson could have a long NFL career as an interior offensive lineman.

Grade: A+

Craig Woodson

Free safety was a sneaky need for the Patriots, so Woodson was a good pick in that regard. He was productive at Cal as well, recording two interceptions and a fumble recovery last season, allowing just one touchdown in pass coverage. Additionally, Woodson has had at least 70 combined tackles in each of the last three seasons.

At 24, though, Woodson will be one of the older rookies this upcoming season. So, that's not ideal.

Grade: B+

Joshua Farmer

If last season was any indication, the Patriots could use more quality bodies along the defensive line. Christian Barmore's absence due to blood clots quickly showed how weak their depth at the positions was, as they were ineffective at stopping the run and getting to the quarterback. Farmer had some Day 2 grades after recording 32 total tackles and four sacks this past season, adding 26 pressures. So, getting the Florida State defensive tackle at the end of Round 4 was good value.

Grade: A

Bradyn Swinson

The same point about getting help along the defensive line can be used as a reason to like the Swinson pick. The LSU edge rusher really popped this past season, recording 8.5 sacks and an SEC-leading 59 pressures in 2024. Getting a player with that production in Round 5 almost feels like a steal.

Bradyn Swinson is a DUDE. WELCOME TO NEW ENGLAND!! pic.twitter.com/kmwXW2pjGU — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Grade: A

Andres Borregales

The Miami (Fla.) prospect was widely viewed as the best kicker in the draft, and the Patriots need a kicker. He was named first-team All-ACC in each of the last two seasons, making 94.7 percent of his field goals last season. He made 15 of 19 kicks from at least 40 yards over the last two seasons as well. Not a bad get in the sixth round.

Grade: B+

Marcus Bryant

Starting at left tackle for SMU and Missouri over the last three years, Bryant gave up 10 sacks over that stretch. That's an OK number, but his 6-7 frame makes him a bit promising as a project player, certainly one worth using a seventh-rounder on.

Grade: A-

Julian Ashby

Using an actual draft pick on a long snapper? Get outta here.

Grade: D

Kobee Minor

“Mr. Irrelevant” didn't record an interception in his college career, with the four-year defensive back playing college ball at Texas Tech, Indiana and Missouri. It seems like the Patriots are taking a swing on his traits here.

Grade: C

Overall grade: A-

All in all, the Patriots did pretty well in the 2025 NFL Draft. Each of their first four picks has a clear path to starting this season (though that might be more of an indictment on the state of the roster rather than how well they drafted). Even if Campbell ends up at guard, he's got a high floor, and it wouldn't be a shock if he became the Patriots' best offensive lineman right away.

The talent New England was able to get should at least give Drake Maye a chance to succeed this season, which ultimately matters the most because his success is the Patriots' success.