The New England Patriots find themselves in an interesting position with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Their decision on what to do with that pick largely hinges on what the three teams ahead of them do with their picks. Assuming the team's “worst-case scenario” comes true and Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter are the first three players off the board, what should the Patriots end up doing?

It's clear that, in an ideal world, one of Hunter or Carter falls to the Patriots at the No. 4 pick, but there's a decent chance they get scooped up by the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, respectively, after the Tennessee Titans pick Cam Ward first overall. Assuming that happens, New England could look to trade back, but if there aren't any suitors, they are best off standing pat and selecting the best offensive lineman available, which is widely believed to be LSU football's Will Campbell.

“If the top of the draft falls as expected and the Patriots watch Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter leave the board, they'll be crestfallen,” Ben Solak wrote for ESPN. “It's their worst-case scenario, especially because no teams seem remotely interested in trading up for the second quarterback off the board.”

“Trading down is optimal. Otherwise, I'd prioritize the offensive line over a wide receiver … It's much easier for a bad offensive line to limit a great rookie receiver than it is for a bad receiver room to limit a great rookie offensive tackle. I think Will Campbell (LSU) is clearly the top prospect over Armand Membou (Missouri), and the Patriots shouldn't care if he fails at tackle given his limited arm length — they need an elite guard, too.”

Patriots hoping Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter fall to them at No. 4 overall pick

The big question mark heading into the draft for the Patriots is Shedeur Sanders. Could the Browns or Giants, both teams who need a quarterback, select him rather than Hunter or Carter? Or could another team be willing to trade up to the No. 4 pick and select him should he fall that far? If neither of those things happen, the Patriots really have no choice but to select Campbell.

There have been rumblings suggesting that Carter's draft stock is taking a hit, but New England has to prepare as if their worst-case scenario is set to come to fruition. And while they could try to do something bold, it's clear that at the end of the day, holding onto the No. 4 pick and selecting Campbell is a pretty decent fallback option for the team.