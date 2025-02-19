The New England Patriots won't think about financial anxiety ahead of the NFL free agency period. Owner Robert Kraft, head coach Mike Vrabel and Patriots nation will love their latest money update unveiled Wednesday.

The Pats are beyond healthy financially in 2025. But they have this new money edge, as noted by NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“The Patriots are projected to have a league-high $126 million in salary cap space—over $25 million more than any other NFL team,” Meirov posted on X.

New England already owned the best cap space for the upcoming offseason period. But the Patriots are the only team with more than $100 million in financial room.

The Las Vegas Raiders are the next closest cap-healthy team, sitting at more than $99 million per Over the Cap. The Patriots legend Vrabel is walking into his new role with a massive advantage compared to other coaches. He and Kraft have more than enough money to spend.

Which free agents can Patriots target for Mike Vrabel's first team?

New England has hefty wiggle room to pursue prized free agents soon to become available in the March free agency cycle. The free agency bonanza is scheduled to start March 12.

Kraft and Vrabel will need to address the edge rush room, wide receiver, then bolster the pass protection. Acting general manager plus director of player personnel Eliot Wolf will have a significant role too in dishing out the cash for free agents.

New England looks sold on Drake Maye leading the future of the franchise. Look for N.E. to build around him, starting with pursuing the top tackle available in Ronnie Stanley. The Baltimore Ravens blindside protector is lauded for protecting Lamar Jackson — ranking 12th overall in pass rush win-rate in 2024.

Maye then has the chance to throw to multiple wide receivers equipped with Super Bowl experience. Tee Higgins rises as the top free agent who's free to sign elsewhere. Higgins brings AFC title winning experience via the Cincinnati Bengals if brought over to Foxborough.

But the Pats can even complete a deal for either Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp. The San Francisco 49ers 2021 All-Pro is a trade possibility for the Patriots. The Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl winner is parting ways. Kupp would rejoin former college teammate Kendrick Bourne if he joins the Pats.

Myles Garrett is one more trade idea for the Pats, as the All-Pro edge rusher wants out from the Cleveland Browns. But N.E. can turn to names like Haason Reddick or his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Josh Sweat too — both of whom are free to sign elsewhere come March.