Although the New Orleans Saints are entering a new era, they are burdened with some of the same issues that have plagued them the last few years. Their roster is riddled with uncertainties and an unfavorable salary cap continues to loom large, but the best way to mask those deficiencies is by finding a franchise quarterback. The organization is hopeful that rookie Tyler Shough can evolve into that guy, so much so that it is awarding him a fully guaranteed $10.95 million contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“The contract also includes annual Roster Bonus structure whereby Shough receives the majority of his compensation each year during the first week of training camp,” the NFL insider reported on X. The Saints made what was one of the more polarizing picks in the 2025 NFL Draft when they chose the 25-year-old QB with the No. 40 overall selection, passing on Shedeur Sanders and other more accomplished signal-callers.

New Orleans is obviously committed to seeing this union through, however. This latest move suggests that Shough will have a strong chance to seize the starting job either by Week 1 or early in the 2025-26 NFL campaign. The former Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville talent will still have to prove he is superior to second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler during training camp, but Saints brass seems quite keen on him.

Will the Saints' gamble pay off?

Longtime general manager Mickey Loomis and first-year head coach Kellen Moore have invested an early second-rounder in Shough, and there is pressure on them to construct a viable plan moving forward. This team cannot make true progress in its rebuild until it fixes the QB situation. Positioning the Chandler, Arizona native for success is essential.

Shough, who is praised for his strong arm, enters the NFL with seven years of college experience and an ideal frame at 6-foot-5. He only played one full season, though, and posted lackluster numbers overall, making him a huge wild card moving forward. Injuries decimated his tenures with the Ducks and Red Raiders, but Shough made a name for himself with the Cardinals last season.

He completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns and helped Louisville earn a 9-4 record. If this prospect can stay healthy and improve on his accuracy, then maybe the Saints have indeed secured a long-term solution under center.

Fans should take solace in knowing that this guaranteed contract is both practical and affordable. Now, New Orleans must prove it made the right choice by picking him in the first place.

The newly paid Tyler Shough will head into training camp next week, eager to reward the Saints' faith.