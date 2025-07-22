Tyrann Mathieu has decided to call it a career after 12 years in the NFL as he announced his retirement on Tuesday. At the age of 33, Mathieu has played for four different NFL teams, and he has had a very productive career. Most people expected him to have at least a few more years in the league, but he is ready to enter retirement.

“As I hang up my cleats, I'm filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that's shaped me in every way,” Tyrann Mathieu said in an Instagram post.

Tyrann Mathieu has been a special player since college, and fans loved to watch him play football.

“From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing,” he continued. “Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever. But more than anything, it gave me a community.”

Mathieu isn't saying goodbye to the game he loves, but he is ready for his story to continue in a different way.

“To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you,” Mathieu concluded. “You gave me strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined. I hope I made you proud out there. This isn't goodbye — it's just the next chapter.”

This move came as a surprise to a lot of people. The fans for sure, and even the Saints. GM Mickey Loomis admitted that it caught him off guard, but there are no hard feelings.

“I just wish him all the best,” Loomis said, according to a post from Tom Pelissero.

Mickey Loomis also added that the Saints might be looking to add a replacement following the news.

