NFL Draft big boards are constantly evolving throughout the year, and that has been even more evident than normal in 2026. The 2025 NCAA season didn't go the way anybody expected. Many of the players who were viewed as top prospects coming into the year either plummeted their draft stock with uninspiring seasons or returned to school for another season. Meanwhile, a number of formerly unheralded players became elite prospects. Fernando Mendoza is the prime example of this, as he led Indiana to the first 16-0 season since 1894. The Heisman Trophy winner is now the surefire number one overall pick.

Production on the field isn't the only way to tank or improve draft stock, though. The pre-draft process allows teams and scouts to determine in their minds just how well a prospect will translate to the professional game. The Scouting Combine has more impact on pre-draft evaluations than anything besides game tape and statistics. So, with the Scouting Combine officially over, which 2026 prospects were the biggest winners from the event?

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon, TE

There has long been a large gap between Kenyon Sadiq and the second-best tight end on most big boards. The gap only grew after the Scouting Combine. Sadiq is well-known as an athletic freak for his position. His speed, in particular, led to many big plays at Oregon.

Sadiq's big-play ability and freakish athleticism were on display at the Scouting Combine when he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. That is not only the fastest 40-time for a tight end ever, but it is a speed in line with blazing receivers and running backs. A 6-foot-3, 241-pound man running that fast is truly incomprehensible, especially when considering Sadiq can line up inside and block defensive linemen.

Sadiq is a blazer, but he is much more than just a speed demon. He also put up an 11'1” broad jump, a 1.54-second 10-yard split, a 43.50” vertical jump, and 26 bench press repetitions. Those were all top two marks among tight ends this year. In addition to running deep seam routes and outrunning safeties and linebackers, Sadiq should also be able to win jump balls in the red zone and hold his own as a run blocker. Highly drafted tight ends have been making a quicker impact on the field than ever before in recent years, and Sadiq clearly seems like a player who will thrive right away.

Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State, WR

Everybody loves the 40-yard dash, and when it comes to combine time, fans most look forward to seeing if any prospects will break the record at the event. Xavier Worthy ran a 4.21 in the event as recently as 2024. Before the Kansas City Chiefs receiver broke the 40-yard dash record, players such as John Ross and Chris Johnson were known for their blazing times.

Brenen Thompson came very close to accomplishing the fastest time ever. The Mississippi State receiver ran a 4.26, which is tied for the fifth fastest 40-yard dash run in Scouting Combine history. Thompson was viewed as a likely fourth-round pick before he confirmed what everybody already knew: he could be a great deep threat in the NFL.

Teams fall in love with speed during every draft cycle, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if Thompson goes even higher now, even as high as round two. Thompson had 1,054 yards over 18.5 yards per reception this past season, but when he had a smaller role as a freshman and as a sophomore, he averaged over 30 yards per reception.

Deion Burks, Oklahoma, WR

Thompson wasn't the only receiver to put up big numbers at the Scouting Combine. Deion Burks, who was expected to go in the same range as Thompson, put up impressive performances in more areas than just the 40-yard dash. The Oklahoma receiver finished top five in his position at the 40-yard dash (4.30 seconds), the 10-yard split (1.49 seconds), the broad jump (10'11'), the vertical jump (42.5”), and the bench press (26 repetitions).

He was the leader among all receivers in those two events. Burks' production over five years of college football was never particularly impressive, but lofty combine numbers will remind scouts that he has plenty of potential. Burks played primarily in the slot in college, and that is likely where he is headed in the NFL. Better-than-expected strength and athleticism could point to a future in which he spends time on the outside, too.

Sonny Styles, Ohio State, LB

Last year, the freak athlete expected to draw all eyes at the Scouting Combine was Nick Emmanwori. The safety fulfilled his promise of combine domination, which led to the Seattle Seahawks eventually drafting him. Emmanwori was a key part of a Seahawks' defense that was one of the best in the league, and he even helped his team win Super Bowl 60.

This year, everyone was expecting a big combine performance from Sonny Styles. The Ohio State linebacker delivered. Styles is a former safety, so he has incredible coverage ability and speed for the off-ball linebacker spot. That has shown up on tape, but it was confirmed with a 4.46 40-yard dash, an 11'2” broad jump, and a 43.4” vertical jump.

Styles was the number one linebacker in all of those categories. Styles has long been projected as a first-round pick, but he isn't even viewed as the top Ohio State linebacker in this class. His combine performance will help narrow the gap between him and Arvell Reese.

Haynes King, Georgia Tech, QB

In all likelihood, Haynes Green will go undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. The quarterback position is different from other positions, though. If a team is looking for a backup who fits a certain type of system, they just may target that player. After all, the importance of a backup was on display when the Denver Broncos were forced to start Jarrett Stidham at the most important position in football during the AFC Championship Game.

If a team covets a dual-threat QB, King has proven that he can be their guy. The six-year quarterback who split time between Texas A&M and Georgia Tech had 15 rushing touchdowns this past season. Then he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. That mark, along with his 1.56 10-yard split time, was the second-best for quarterbacks.

Haynes was the top quarterback in the 3 cone drill (6.89 seconds) and the 20-yard shuttle (4.17), though. Rushing ability from the quarterback spot is more in style than ever before, and King is a former track and field star.

Taylen Green, Arkansas, QB

Taylen Green also stood out for his ability with his legs. He was even faster than King, evidenced by his 4.36 40 time and his 1.55 10-yard split mark. Green's legs aren't just for running, though; they are also for jumping, and his 11'2” broad jump and 43.5” vertical jump were the best among quarterbacks.

Green, like King, could very well fall out of the draft entirely, but some projections believe he can be a sixth or seventh-round pick. These measurables will help ensure the Arkansas quarterback does, in fact, hear his name called on draft night, even if it is near the end of day three.