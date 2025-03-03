The New Orleans Saints can only do so much this offseason given their perennially inflexible salary cap situation. Therefore, the onus is on new head coach Kellen Moore to assemble a capable staff that can mitigate deficiencies with savvy play-calling and valuable insight. His latest addition will bring plenty of experience to the team.

The Saints are hiring Scott Linehan, a former Los Angeles Rams head coach and offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. He served as an offensive analyst for Montana last season but has not worked in the NFL since the 2018-19 campaign.

Any concern fans might have about Linehan's hiatus from the pros should be assuaged by his history with the team's HC. The two spent time together on the Lions and Cowboys, with Moore operating as a backup quarterback and Linehan serving as an OC. When the former Boise State star signal-caller transitioned into coaching in 2018, he had the opportunity to work under Linehan as a QB coach in Dallas. Moore then assumed offensive coordinator duties the following season.

So, these two men presumably share a strong rapport. One can maybe even call it a mentor-pupil relationship. It is unclear what role the near-40-year-veteran coach will fill on the Saints, but he could have crucial expertise to lend to a first-year head coach and embattled roster. Skeptics will discredit Scott Linehan by pointing out a lack of deep postseason runs on his credentials, but he has overseen some impressive performances and breakthroughs.

What the newest member of Saints coaching staff can potentially offer

Former Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper threw for 39 touchdowns and an NFL-leading 4,717 passing yards during the 2004-05 season. Linehan was his OC. Forthcoming free agent and ex-Cowboys All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott exceeded 1,400 rushing yards in two separate seasons. Linehan was his OC. Yes, there are also a number of players who did not explode under his system, but such is life in the NFL.

The point is, this new hire has been around the block a few times and is responsible for some productive offenses over the course of his career. Considering New Orleans is still depending on QB Derek Carr and RB Alvin Kamara, both of whom are on the older side for their respective positions and deal with frequent injury issues, stability and creativity is essential.

Perhaps Scott Linehan can exemplify both of those qualities next season. The Saints see something in Kellen Moore, but Linehan was arguably one of the first to recognize his instincts and qualifications. He will now get the chance to help his former player resuscitate this franchise.