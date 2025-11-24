At 2-9, the New Orleans Saints are not a team with just one issue holding them back from on-field success.

Their offense ranks 31st in points scored, their defense ranks 22nd, and even their special teams units have struggled, with third-year kicker Blake Grupe dropping his field goal percentage from 87.1 in 2024 to just 69.2 percent in 2025, going 18-26 overall, including 3-6 from 50-plus.

With four of their nine losses coming by 10 points or less, the Saints have begun to look for new solutions to their kicking woes, with the team bringing in long-time Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to work out after completing his 10-game suspension.

Asked about bringing in a kicker who was released amid sexual misconduct allegations, head coach Kellen Moore noted that Tucker is a veteran leader, even if he's been through some “unfortunate” things in his career.

“He’s been one of their leaders for an extended period of time on a very successful team,” Moore explained via Nick Underhill. “Obviously, there’s been some stuff that’s been unfortunate. He’s gone through an experience, and I think it’s about collecting what that experience was.”

Is “unfortunate” a rather unfortunate way to describe Tucker's situation? Yes, as fans in the comments section of Underhill‘s tweet pointed out. Tucker isn't, however, the only kicker the Saints have brought in for a workout. Cade York is also coming to town for a tryout. While bringing in a new kicker could help the Saints become a better team on the margins, it's unlikely to magically transform them into playoff shape. At 2-9, the team has less than a one percent chance to make it to the postseason, according to the NFL.