Mickey Loomis has overseen the New Orleans Saints since 2022, seeing plenty of highs and lows. But there's no denying the Saints' recent history hasn't been their strongest performance.

The Saints haven't been to the playoffs since 2021. After going 5-12 in 2024, New Orleans is now 2-8. Still, owner Gayle Benson has full trust in general manager Mickey Loomis to right the ship, via Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

“It may not be what the fans want to hear, but as far as firing Mickey Loomis, that’s ridiculous,” Benson said. “(He) does a great job.”

“You don't think Mickey Loomis is losing sleep at night over all of this? He is,” Benson said. “It's hard. It's not an easy job. It's not like he's sitting on his butt, not worrying about things.”

Article Continues Below

“I'm very disappointed, as everybody is, but we're in a rebuilding mode,” Benson said. “Mickey said this from the very beginning of the season. … I understand how fans feel. I really do. And I feel bad for the fans, but we told everybody in the beginning, this was going to be a tough year, and it has been a tough year.”

With questions at the quarterback position, it was going to be tough for the Saints to compete in 2025. Furthermore, it is head coach Kellen Moore's first year building the system. New Orleans is tearing things down from the ground up, which will obviously take time.

Still, the goodwill built on Loomis' run with the organization will eventually run out. The team is currently 15th in cap space, with just under $14 million available. When the offseason comes, he must find a way to manage the team's available resources that sets them up for success in the future.

While it's not pretty to see, fans will understand some rough years if there is clear improvement on the horizon. However, if the Saints continue to lose consistently, the calls for Loomis' job will only get louder. At least he'll have Benson in his corner.