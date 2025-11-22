The New Orleans Saints made their long-expected move at wide receiver, cutting ties with Brandin Cooks after a short-lived reunion that never came close to matching his first stint in New Orleans.

Brought back on a modest two-year deal to stabilize a reshaped passing game, the veteran instead became emblematic of an offense stuck in neutral under first-year head coach Kellen Moore, managing just 19 catches for 165 yards in 10 games on a 2-8 team clearly trending toward a reset.

New Orleans officially waived veteran WR Brandin Cooks today, per a source. His name appears on today’s NFL wire, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The transaction closes the door on what could have been a historic deadline story. Had the Saints found a trade partner in October, Cooks would have become the first player in league history to be traded five times.

Instead, contractual details slowed the process, and New Orleans ultimately chose the cleaner route of a straight release once those technicalities were resolved.

For the Saints, this is as much about philosophy as production. With Derek Carr retired, Spencer Rattler gone, and Tyler Shough now steering an offense in transition, the front office is clearly pivoting away from expensive veterans toward a younger core.

Shipping out Rashid Shaheed at the deadline and now cutting Cooks frees up snaps and targets for developing options like Devaughn Vele and Mason Tipton while the club positions itself for a high 2026 draft pick and a more long-term build.

From Cook’s side, the timing could work in his favor. At 32 and with more than 9,000 career receiving yards plus double-digit touchdowns as recently as his Dallas stop, he still profiles as a viable vertical threat for a contender that needs experienced speed on the perimeter.

His lack of usage in New Orleans says more about the Saints’ trajectory than his resume; he went untargeted in their Week 11 win over Carolina, a clear sign both sides were ready to move on.

New Orleans, meanwhile, continues to strip down around a struggling offense and reorient toward the future. Waiving one of the few remaining “win-now” pieces on the roster is just the latest indication that 2025 is about evaluation, not salvaging a season already lost in the standings.