The New Orleans Saints made a significant move this week as the team released veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks after failing to complete what would have been a historic trade. Cooks was viewed as one of the most intriguing names on the market since a deadline deal would have made him the first player in league history to be traded five times. Instead, the Saints and Cooks agreed to part ways. He will now head to waivers before becoming eligible to join a new team.

#Saints WR Brandin Cooks, who was a possible trade target before the deadline, had been released, sources say. The two sides agreed on this, and now heads to waivers. pic.twitter.com/rhu3tbnyVw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cooks returned to New Orleans this offseason on a two-year contract that carried modest financial terms and the hope of productive stability within a young receiver room. His reunion never gained traction in a struggling offense led first by Spencer Rattler and later by rookie Tyler Shough. Cooks caught 19 passes for 165 yards across ten games. However, he never found the impact that once defined his early years of his NFL career.

Was this the right call for the Saints?

Article Continues Below

The Saints sit at 2-8 under first-year head coach Kellen Moore. New Orleans continues to search for direction following the retirement of Derek Carr and an uneven roster overhaul. The team moved offensive lineman Trevor Penning to the Chargers. They also sent Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks before the deadline. The expectation around the league was that more veterans would be shipped away. Instead, Cooks’ release became the most telling sign that the club is headed toward a deeper reset.

Cooks expressed frustration before the deadline about limited opportunities. But he maintained that he still believes in his ability to contribute at a high level. His desire to chase a playoff berth and possibly a first championship also factored into the decision. At 32 years old and with more than nine thousand career receiving yards, he is expected to draw interest from contenders once he clears waivers.

For the Saints, the move opens targets for younger receivers such as Devaughn Vele and Mason Tipton as the front office evaluates long-term needs. New Orleans is on track for a high selection in the 2026 draft. They will use the remaining weeks of the season to determine how to build around Shough and a reshaped offense.