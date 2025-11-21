Veteran receiver Brandin Cooks is now looking for a new team after he and the New Orleans Saints agreed to part ways recently. Many might show interest, considering Cooks has been a positive asset to any squad he's been on.

Cooks signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Saints in March. It was his second stint with the team, which drafted him as the 20th overall pick in 2014. He first run in New Orleans lasted until 2016.

But while the Saints have agreed to release him, they cannot officially do so yet, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Saints still plan to release veteran WR Brandin Cooks, but it has not happened yet due to contractual technicalities that the two sides still are working through, per league sources. His release is still expected to occur in the coming days,” noted Schefter on X.

Saints still plan to release veteran WR Brandin Cooks, but it has not happened yet due to contractual technicalities that the two sides still are working through, per league sources. His release still is expected to occur in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/rFCzPDnEmD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2025

Article Continues Below

The 32-year-old Cooks tallied 19 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns in 10 appearances for the Saints, including three starts. He hasn't been targeted as much, with fellow receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed getting most of the catches. Shaheed was recently traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Cooks has proven that he can still be a deep threat, logging 11 touchdowns in his two-year stop with the Dallas Cowboys.

But it's clear that the Saints would rather build on their young core, although they have struggled with a 2-8 record. They, however, won their last game against the Carolina Panthers, 17-7. Cooks didn't see a single target in the contest.

New Orleans will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.