NFL insider Mel Kiper is criticizing the New Orleans Saints for some of their choices in the 2025 NFL Draft. Kiper felt the Saints had an up-and-down draft, giving the team a B minus grade in his evaluation.

“Reach, reach, reach. That's what I have in my notes for the Saints. Too many reaches. I was critical of their first round. I was similarly critical of their second and third rounds,” Kiper wrote for ESPN.

One of the biggest issues Kiper saw with New Orleans is their choice at quarterback. The Saints drafted journeyman quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round, with the 40th pick. New Orleans passed on Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe and others like Will Howard.

“I understand that Shough is 26 years old, but I'm not sure New Orleans can put him on the field this season and expect to win games,” Kiper added. “And really, if you're taking a quarterback in the top 40, you've got to believe you can win games with him, either immediately or after he catches up to the speed of the league. I don't have that belief.”

The Saints selected offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas with the ninth overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Saints have a new coach and a question mark at quarterback

The Saints and their fans have high hopes for the 2025 season. Kellen Moore is now the New Orleans head coach. Moore and company drafted some solid players in the back end of the draft, according to Kiper.

“So what saves this class from a C? They added a few good players on Day 3, including linebacker Danny Stutsman and cornerback Quincy Riley,” Kiper added. “Those are solid picks. Not stars, but solid prospects. Overall, I would have gone in a different direction if I were in GM Mickey Loomis' shoes.”

The big question though for the Saints right now is who will play quarterback. Veteran Derek Carr is out hurt, and Shough may have to step in right away to fill those shoes. It remains to be seen who will get the job, but Saints fans will surely be watching how Shough develops.

While Shough had a long college career, he struggled to stay healthy. The veteran quarterback suffered a leg injury while at Texas Tech, that cut short his 2023 season.

The quarterback played his final year of college football with Louisville in 2024. Shough performed well, closing the season with 3,195 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Spencer Rattler is also expected to be in the mix for the Saints at quarterback.