When news broke that Derek Carr was officially retiring from the NFL due to a lingering shoulder injury, it blew the New Orleans Saints quarterback competition wide open.

Suddenly, whatever plan Kelen Moore signed onto when he left the Philadelphia Eagles for the Big Easy was out the window and the team couldn't even attack the position with gusto at the start of the offseason, as Carr retired in early May, weeks after the 2025 NFL Draft and months after the start of free agency, when a number of solid passers were available on the open market.

Fortunately, the Saints did add a quarterback they really seem to like in Tyler Shough, the 25-year-old collegiate journeyman who transformed himself into a top-40 prospect during his super senior season at Louisville. With Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, Hunter Dekkers, and – probably not – Taysom Hill filling out the quarterback room, Shough has to have the inside track, right? Well, not necessarily, as Moore told reporters he isn't ready to name a starting quarterback now or before their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Saints HC Kellen Moore says the team will rotate quarterbacks leading up to the Chargers preseason game,” Moore explained via Ross Jackson.

Is there a world where Shough doesn't end up quarterbacking the Saints in Week 1 this fall? Sure, the Saints have already lost one quarterback to an injury, and that threat is present any time any player steps onto the field. There's also a world where a player like Dekkers, who led the Big 12 in completion percentage last year, goes on a huge run and becomes the next Tony Romo or Brock Purdy. But in all likelihood, if the Saints have any chance to compete this fall, Shough has to become the guy for a team that desperately needs to find the next guy. Hopefully for the Saints, Shough proves to Moore that he's the guy and his era of Saints football will begin this fall.