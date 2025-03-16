The New Orleans Saints made a late push to land Cooper Kupp in free agency. After the veteran wideout signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, New Orleans pivoted and took a chance on a lesser known receiver with upside.

The Saints agreed to a deal with Velus Jones Jr., according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on X. Jones was drafted in the third round by the Chicago Bears and most recently played for the Carolina Panthers.

Despite being selected with the 71st overall pick in the 2022 draft, Jones didn’t get much playing time in Chicago. He played in 26 games over his first two seasons and started twice. In that span Jones caught 11 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown and added 154 rushing yards and another score. He also returned 38 kickoffs. But the return game would ultimately be his undoing.

The Saints take a chance on WR/KR Velus Jones Jr.

In Chicago's 2024 season opener against the Tennessee Titans Jones muffed a kickoff, which led to a turnover. The ball went through his hands and hit his chest before dropping to the turf. Jones then accidentally kicked the ball 20 yards upfield where the Titans pounced on it. He did not play another game for the Bears.

Watch this ball roll. A muffed kick return gives Tennessee the ball back! 📺: #TENvsCHI on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/MqmAR44KRx — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024

Chicago made Jones inactive for the next five games before releasing him after Week 6. He landed on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad but didn’t play a game for the team. He was then signed to the Carolina Panthers’ active roster in Week 15. He had one carry and returned one kick in two games for the Panthers. Now he’s getting another opportunity with New Orleans.

The Saints' wideouts were banged up in 2024. Chris Olave landed on IR with a concussion and was limited to just eight games and Rashid Shaheed suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 6.

The Saints are badly in need of depth at wideout. Additionally, Shaheed is New Orleans’ kick returner. After breaking out as a WR2 last season, it’s possible the team would rather have him focus on his role as a receiver and leave the return duties to Jones, assuming he’s up to the task. Either way, Jones is a cost-effective depth piece who can potentially help at both spots.

Still, the Saints should be expected to add additional receiving options through the draft. New head coach Kellen Moore would like to surround quarterback Derek Carr with as many weapons as possible. Unfortunately, the team didn’t do much to improve the offense in free agency. Although New Orleans did re-sign tight end Juwan Johnson, who will return to the Saints on a three-year deal.