The New Orleans Saints added a star safety in free agency. Also, they re-signed one of their key players. Furthermore, the Saints are making a push for Cooper Kupp amid rumblings from the Cowboys and Seahawks in the chase, according to a post on X by Mike Silver.

The Saints are also making a push to sign Cooper Kupp @TheAthletic

Kupp brings with him an eight-year NFL resume. But it should be noted that the biggest chunk of his free-agent value revolves around two seasons. In his career, he only posted two 1,000-yard campaigns. Also, a stunning 26 of his career 57 touchdowns came in 2019 and 2021. Mainly because of injuries, his other seasons pale by comparison.

But that’s the thing with Kupp. He may deliver four impressive weeks, and then miss five weeks. And when he returns it seems he’s always one play away from a tweak that costs him another few weeks. The gamble with Kupp increases as the price tag grows.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp interested in Saints?

At 31 years old, Kupp did enough in 2024 to convince NFL teams he still has the ability to make plays. Landing with the Saints would be interesting because of new head coach Kellen Moore. He would likely find ways to get the ball to Kupp, much like Sean McVay did with the Rams.

Kupp has been mulling over multiple offers, according to Adam Schefter via nbcsportsboston.com.

“He's going to have a multitude of options from teams that declined to trade for him and the contract he had with the Rams but are interested in signing Kupp to a contract of their own,” Schefter said. “There'll be any number of possibilities. Cooper Kupp is going to have options.”

Kupp’s biggest value on the field comes from his technical route running. He’s skilled at finding soft spots in zones. He could share a lot of knowledge with younger receivers.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said letting go of Kupp proved difficult, according to Sports Illustrated.

“There hasn't been a more challenging decision since I've been here going into year nine,” McVay said. “I do think you have to be able to acknowledge. It doesn't mean that you don't still see a lot of amazing things that he can contribute. It's about the big picture, but it was hard. It was really hard. I think there's a lot of love. I think he understands how much he’s meant to me.”