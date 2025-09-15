The New Orleans Saints are just two weeks into the Kellen Moore era, and the early signs show both promise and growing pains. Moore, in his first year as an NFL head coach, admitted after Sunday’s 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that the biggest lesson so far is the importance of execution.

”Every play matters and we can’t take it for granted,” Moore said, per NOF Network. Starting the season 0-2, the Saints know they must sharpen details quickly if they want to avoid falling further behind in a competitive NFC South.

While the game itself ended in disappointment, one moment stood out beyond the scoreboard. Former Saints punter Thomas Morstead, now with the 49ers, had the chance to suit up one last time in the Superdome. The veteran specialist posted a heartfelt message on X, formerly Twitter, after the game.

Today was special!

Got to play in the Dome one last time in front of so many family, friends, and fans. I love you all!#Grateful pic.twitter.com/04S6uCICfS — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) September 14, 2025

Article Continues Below

The post quickly resonated with fans who remember Thomas Morstead’s long tenure in New Orleans and his role in the team’s most memorable moments. He spent 11 seasons with the Saints before departing in 2020 to sign with the New York Jets. Morstead also had stops with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins, returned briefly to the Jets, and this year joined the 49ers.

On the field, Spencer Rattler showed flashes with 207 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Alvin Kamara carried 21 times for 99 yards. Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Juwan Johnson all contributed through the air, but it wasn’t enough to overcome San Francisco’s steady control.

Looking forward, oddsmakers remain skeptical of the Saints’ chances this season. Some bold forecasts have suggested New Orleans could even struggle to secure wins within their division. Still, with a new head coach and a roster searching for identity, the team has opportunities to prove doubters wrong.

The Saints will head to Seattle next to face the Seahawks on September 21, hoping to notch Moore’s first victory as head coach.