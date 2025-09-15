Kellen Moore is two games into the first year of his NFL head coaching career with the New Orleans Saints. He has already learned a lot to begin his time leading a franchise.

Moore embraced the Saints' head coaching job, leaving the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2024 campaign. He was the team's offensive coordinator, helping them reach the mountaintop by beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

The first-year NFL head coach reflected on his initial experiences after the Saints' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, per NOF Network. Among the lessons that stood out to him, the one that he valued most was the importance of executing plays.

“Every play matters and we can’t take it for granted,” Moore said.

How Kellen Moore, Saints performed against 49ers

Kellen Moore knows there will be growing pains in his first year as a head coach in the NFL. However, an 0-2 start to the year puts him and the Saints at a tough spot, especially after their loss to the 49ers.

New Orleans went scoreless in the first quarter, which saw San Francisco control the momentum from the start. The Saints scored a touchdown in each of the last three quarters, but the 49ers did enough down the stretch to fend off the hosts.

Spencer Rattler had a noteworthy performance, completing 25 passes out of 34 attempts for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Alvin Kamara had a solid display in the rushing unit, making 21 carries for 99 yards.

Four receivers got four or more catches throughout the matchup. Chris Olave led the way with six receptions for 54 yards and Rashid Shaheed came next with four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Juwan Johnson had five receptions for 49 yards and a score, and Kamara provided six catches for 21 yards.

The Saints will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET.