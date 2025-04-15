The New Orleans Saints suddenly find themselves with quite a conundrum at the quarterback position after it was reported that Derek Carr may end up missing the 2025 campaign due to a shoulder injury. As a result, Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates of ESPN believe that could lead the Saints to target Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Sanders is widely believed to be the No. 2 quarterback in this draft behind Cam Ward of Miami football, but where he ends up landing remains to be seen. While some folks believe New Orleans may have to trade up to get Sanders, in this mock draft, they end up staying put and managing to land him with their initial selection.

“There's uncertainty around Derek Carr's 2025 season amid his shoulder injury, so the Saints must at least consider taking a quarterback at No. 9. Sanders displays really good accuracy, poise and toughness — traits that should appeal to new coach Kellen Moore as New Orleans aims to stay competitive in the division,” Yates wrote when explaining why he thinks the Saints will pick Sanders.

Should Saints draft Shedeur Sanders because of Derek Carr concerns?

Without Carr, the Saints have a complete question mark at their quarterback position heading into the 2025 season. Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener slot in behind Carr on the depth chart, but neither looked particularly impressive when filling in for him in 2024. Ben DiNucci lurks as the third option behind those two guys, but he'd really only ever take the field in an emergency situation.

If Carr can't play, it's clear that New Orleans would need to add a quarterback during the upcoming draft. Whether or not that ends up being Sanders remains to be seen, but if he falls to them at the No. 9 pick, he may be too good to pass up. The 2025 NFL draft is set to get underway on Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET, and all eyes will be on the Saints to see what they end up doing with their pick.