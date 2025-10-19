Don't let their 1-5 record fool you: the New Orleans Saints have been quietly impressive given the expectations around them. The offense, in particular, has been pretty solid under Spencer Rattler. The primary beneficiary of this unexpected development, of course, is wide receiver Chris Olave.

Olave is having a great season, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from theory-crafting trades for the Saints star. Despite the interest in the star wide receiver, the Saints are still reportedly intent on signing Olave to a contract extension.

“The Saints have been trying to work out a long-term contract for receiver Chris Olave despite his name being attached to teams looking for pass catchers,” Dianna Russini reported for The Athletic.

With the Saints still in a rebuild, it's inevitable that their star players will be linked to trade rumors. Olave is currently New Orleans' best player and best trade asset this season. He's averaging a cool 57 yards through six games (on pace for a 1,000-yard season). He hasn't found the endzone consistently, but his production makes him a valuable asset nonetheless.

That being said, the Saints drafted Olave in the first round for a reason. In an era where the Saints have struggled for the most part, the wide receiver has been one of their most consistent players. He's due for a contract extension after this season, and his past performance has shown that he can be a valuable piece to the Saints' future after this rebuild is over.

For now, though, Olave and the Saints are focused on finally getting over the hump and getting their second win of the season. They take on the Chicago Bears, who have been impressive this season as well under new coach Ben Johnson. Can Olave find the endzone against a surprisingly tenacious Bears defense?a