New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has dealt with more than just defensive coverage this season. After an offseason full of injury concerns, the 25-year-old star has also found himself at the center of trade speculation — all while continuing to battle the effects of multiple concussions throughout his young career.

In a loss to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this season, Olave briefly exited the game after taking a hard hit, prompting another medical tent evaluation. He later admitted that his concussion history has made medical staff extra cautious.

“Every time they see me take a big hit, I feel like they take me to the tent automatically,” Olave said at the time. “It’s going to be more than usual this year, but I try to tell them I’m good.”

Still, health isn’t the only storyline following the Saints receiver. According to ESPN, Olave acknowledged this week that he’s aware of the trade rumors circulating amid New Orleans’ 1-5 start, but says he’s already addressed them privately within the organization.

“That’s part of the business, man,” Olave told reporters. “It’s been like that all year, in the offseason. Even right now, I ain’t really been on social media, but I know it’s cooking right now that we’re 1-5. So there’s always rumors, the internet trying to always create some buzz. But I had a conversation with the people in the building so I’m very confident.”

Olave declined to reveal who he spoke with, saying only that he intends to keep those discussions confidential. “It’s all over the internet, so they just talked to me and told me what was going on,” he said. “I keep that between me and them.”

While trade chatter continues to swirl, Olave’s performance has remained steady. He’s logged over 300 receiving yards this season, but the Saints’ offensive struggles have kept him from showcasing the explosiveness that defined his first two years in the league. Teams like the New York Giants have reportedly shown interest in acquiring a top-tier receiver, with Olave viewed as a potential target ahead of the trade deadline.

For now, though, Olave’s focus appears to be on restoring stability in New Orleans. His leadership and composure have stood out even as the Saints navigate uncertainty both on and off the field. Whether the “private conversation” was reassurance about his future or acknowledgment of possible changes, the message was clear — Olave intends to stay locked in as long as he’s in black and gold.