The New Orleans Saints are weighing options on whom to draft with the ninth overall pick in the 2025 Draft. While the Saints have long been rumored to snatch up a quarterback, it appears that may not happen. The Saints are expected to go in a different direction, per FOX Sports.

“They're not in love with any of the options — at least not that high,” NFL Insider Jordan Schultz wrote for Fox.

The Saints had also looked at possibly trading to get a better spot in the draft order. That again appears to be an incomplete pass for the team.

“They've made calls about trading up, even as high as No. 2 to Cleveland, but there's little indication the Browns want to move,” Schultz added. “That's a huge drop for GM Andrew Berry, who has his eyes on Travis Hunter.”

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday.

Saints are looking to revamp and rebuild in 2025

The Saints have a new head coach heading into 2025. Kellen Moore takes over, after the team parted ways last year with Dennis Allen midway through the year. Allen was let go after enduring seven consecutive losses.

Moore now has his first chance to draft the Saints players of the future. The Saints have long been rumored to be possibly selecting Shedeur Sanders ninth, from Colorado. That idea has had cold water thrown on it by this latest Fox Sports projection.

There are plenty of other quarterbacks in the draft, so it is possible the Saints will look later on for a play caller. Some other guys available include Jaxson Dart, Will Howard, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe. Time will tell what the team decides to do.

Saints fans are just thirsting for some success. The glory days with Drew Brees seem very far away, as the team endured losing seasons under Allen. The last New Orleans coach won just 18 games in nearly three seasons.