One of the top conversations surrounding the New Orleans Saints this offseason has been what they are going to do at quarterback. Would the Saints stick with Derek Carr? Or would they take a quarterback such as Jaxson Dart or Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft?

Veteran Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan does not see the Saints going with either of those quarterbacks in the draft, however. Jordan cited the team's history as his reason for believing they would not go with a quarterback early in the draft.

“The Saints haven't drafted a quarterback since Archie Manning in the first round,” Jordan said via NFL.com. “What ifs? I'm just looking at history, and what it doesn't do is repeat on the Saints' side for drafting first-round quarterbacks. I've seen it as well. Look at that, Shedeur Sanders. Look at that, Jaxson Dart. Look at that. We could possibly … I've done that for too long.”

Additionally, Jordan believes the Saints will be healthier at the quarterback position in 2025, something that was a problem for them last season.

“We were facing the next man up every week, including at our quarterback position, which is probably the most important position for our offense. Quarterback dishes the ball out. We're inserting Spencer Rattler. We're inserting Jake Haener, back to Spencer Rattler to Derek Carr. Give me a healthy Derek Carr, and I can tell you where a healthy Saints state of mind will be.”

In what could be his last season, Jordan has a specific goal in mind for the 2025 campaign.

“I've got a goal of mind. I'm at 121.5 sacks,” Jordan said. “I feel like 125, it's always felt good. Somewhere last year, I decided that's it. Now that I'm just 3.5 away, I've got to go 130. You're always looking for that next level.”

Saints spent ‘considerable time' with Jaxson Dart

Despite veteran New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan's belief that the team will not add a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft, they appear to have some interest in Jaxson Dart.

“Sources: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart visited today with the Cleveland Browns, and will next fly to Las Vegas to visit the Raiders, sources tell me and @FieldYates. Dart also has spent “considerable time” during this interview process with the Giants, Saints and Rams,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reporter via X, formerly Twitter.

The Saints might not end up adding Dart to their roster, but they obviously have not ruled it out at this point.