The New Orleans Saints are closing in on 60 seasons. They've delivered 23 playoff games, three NFC Championship game appearances, and one Super Bowl title.

But 10 earn the label of greatest Saints teams of all time. And these were teams energized by stout quarterback play and fierce defenses.

Now Tyler Shough looks ready to lead the new movement. The rookie Shough is under immense pressure as he could rise as QB1 for new head coach Kellen Moore.

The new era has their work cut out for them. The franchise remains well below .500 for wins/losses. They're 417-480-5 overall — which includes going nearly two decades without making the playoffs.

But the fanbase celebrated euphorically on Feb. 7, 2010 as the team captured their first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Is that title-winning team the No. 1 or did they not make the top three? Meanwhile where do any of the teams led by franchise icon Archie Manning land? Time to roll out the 10 greatest teams New Orleans witnessed.

10. 1979 New Orleans Saints

This wasn't a playoff team. Yet why do the '79 Saints start our list?

Because they're the first one to finish .500. This Saints team ended a 12-season streak of losing campaigns. This group became one of the best Saints teams with Manning behind center.

9. The 1987 team

Now we dive into our first Saints postseason team.

Jim Mora sparked new enthusiasm in Louisiana's largest city. His first Saints team of 1986 improved to 7-9 in Mora's inaugural coaching debut. The '87 one finally gave a restless fanbase a playoff team. Unfortunately the 12-3 Saints got bounced early from the playoffs — falling 44-10 to the Minnesota Vikings.

8. The 2011 team

Head coach Sean Payton delivered the league's best offense in total yards for the '11 season. Drew Brees is best remembered for delivering an astonishing 5,476 yards and 46 touchdowns.

The Saints were rolling too — winning nine straight before falling in the closing seconds to the San Francisco 49ers during the divisional round.

7. 2000 Saints

The 2011 team delivered a better 13-3 mark compared to this 10-6 bunch. But here's why the 2000 team should be remembered.

They handed the city and franchise their first-ever playoff win. And they did it by knocking off the defending champion St. Louis Rams. Saints owner Tom Benson dancing with an umbrella inside the Rams' venue still resonates.

6. 2019 franchise

Brees fired on all cylinders for this squad. But Michael Thomas put the league on notice.

The go-to wide receiver for Brees shattered the NFL mark for most single-season catches. He hauled in 149 in a 16-game season. Thomas then led the league with 1,725 yards. But N.O. fell to Minnesota in overtime to open the playoffs.

5. The 1991 defensive-oriented squad

Article Continues Below

“The Dome Patrol” birthed inside the Superdome. Launching a new defensive identity in the Bayou.

New Orleans led the NFL in scoring defense plus placed second in total yards allowed. Pat Swilling snatched the sack title with 17. Rickey Jackson forced heat on the opposite side of Swilling — netting 11.5 sacks.

4. The 1992 unit

This unit could've been New Orleans' first Super Bowl team. Dynasties in Dallas and San Francisco ruined the chance.

But the '92 Saints lost all four of their regular season games by six points or less. Bobby Hebert rose as the newest beloved Saints QB post Manning — throwing for a career-best 3,287 yards. Wayne Martin joined Swilling and Jackson as a double-digit sack artist by leading the way with 15.5. The Philadelphia Eagles, however, ended the Saints' season quick…and N.O. fell part from there with a seven-season postseason drought.

3. 2018 Saints

Unfortunately many in the Bayou State will remember the bad taste the Rams left them. Plus the referees.

A controversial pass interference no call ruined a chance for the Saints to score and ice the game. Saints fans angerly showed a replay of Super Bowl 44 at every bar and grill as the Rams fell to the New England Patriots. Yet Brees is revered for shattering the career passing yards mark this season.

2. The 2006 turnaround

The '06 Saints healed an entire city, plus state. Because this one advanced to the NFC title game post Hurricane Katrina.

Steve Gleason set the tone for the turnaround in the Saints' first home game after the devastating storm. He blocked the punt that swung the game open against the Atlanta Falcons that became a touchdown. A rookie named Reggie Bush joined in galvanizing the city too as the fifth overall pick of the NFL Draft.

1. The first title winner of 2009

No brainer here. The first and only Super Bowl team in Saints history claims the top for multiple reasons.

The Saints pummeled their first six opponents by 12 points or more. Then breezed to a 13-0 start that sparked undefeated chatter. Even a late three-game slide didn't disrupt the franchise. Tracy Porter iced the big game with his 74-yard pick six of Peyton Manning. Brees and company became the toast of the Big Easy after the thrashing of the favored Indianapolis Colts.