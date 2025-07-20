The New Orleans Saints showed they're all in on Tyler Shough. New Orleans locked in Shough on a fully-guaranteed contract Saturday. The move sparked an immediate response from Cameron Jordan — with a four-word reaction.

What quartet of words did the All-Pro use? It summed it all up.

“Shough me the money,” Jordan jokingly said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The new era led by incoming head coach Kellen Moore nabbed Shough via the NFL Draft. The Louisville star Shough rose to 40th overall in day two of the draft. He even landed ahead of some notable names: Jalen Milroe, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Moore and the Saints may need to turn to Shough's arm now, even as a rookie.

Saints QB uncertain even with Tyler Shough

Moore is a smart hire for the Saints. He's risen as one of the league's top offensive play callers. Moore brings a Super Bowl ring in tow from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Article Continues Below

Yet the former left-handed NFL QB has an uncertain QB room to figure out. That includes the first-year QB.

Shough happens to be one of the older QBs in the room. He's turning 26 during the first month of the league regular season.

Moore must find an immediate replacement for Derek Carr, who shockingly retired from the Saints in May. Carr leaves behind a QB room now considered one of the league's worst.

The Saints QBs not named Carr never won a single start in 2024. That includes last year's rookie Spencer Rattler — who went 0-6 overall.

Rattler and Jake Haener will vie for QB1 duties. Undrafted rookie Hunter Dekkers provides depth. Yet Shough looks like the early front runner as the first QB selection from Moore. That additionally means Shough is under immense pressure to perform immediately.

Moore is energized for the upcoming QB race, however. Shough's fully-guaranteed contract now sets the tone for this camp competition.