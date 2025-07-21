With the New Orleans Saints under pressure heading into the 2025 season, it isn't for the same reasons that other teams like the Kansas City Chiefs deal with. As the Saints get ready for training camp, the pressure the team faces is proving to the football world that they aren't quite possibly the worst team in the league, as ESPN argues.

In the latest column by the outlet, they ranked every team's starting lineup with New Orleans being at No. 31, in other words, the worst in the entire NFL. ESPN's Mike Clay listed each team's strengths and weaknesses with the former being edge rushers like Carl Granderson, Chase Young, and Cameron Jordan.

For the weakness, it was the quarterback position, as after Derek Carr retired, the team has rookie Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener.

“Carl Granderson has emerged as one of the league's most underrated pass rushers,” Clay wrote. “His 139 tackles over the past two seasons are the third most at the position, and he has had 14 sacks, too. Chase Young ranked 16th in the league with 21 QB hits last season. Cameron Jordan, 36, played a smaller role last season, but he still leads the NFL with 120.5 sacks since 2012. Isaiah Foskey (2023 second-rounder) adds depth.”

“Derek Carr's sudden retirement has left the Saints in rebuild mode under center,” Clay continued. “Second-round rookie Tyler Shough is the best bet to emerge as a viable starter, and perhaps he'll be more pro-ready than most first-year QBs, considering he's 25 years old.”

Despite ranking, ESPN shouts out underrated Saints players

Article Continues Below

While the Saints figure out their quarterback situation and are listed as the worst starting lineup in the league, they still have some players that are worth mentioning. ESPN's Seth Walder would shout out tackles Kelvin Banks Jr. and Taliese Fuaga as X-factors and running back Kendre Miller as a “nonstarter to know.”

“[Fuaga] struggled in pass protection as a rookie at left tackle, recording an 84% pass block win rate that ranked 57th out of 66 qualifying tackles,” Walder wrote. “But this season, Fuaga is moving to his college position of right tackle. If he can improve, and if Banks can be decent in Year 1, the Saints could be looking at a long future with their tackles in place.”

“Injuries have kept him off the field for much of the past two seasons — he has played only 14 games with 80 carries, 304 yards and 2 touchdowns in that span. Alvin Kamara will be 30 years old this season, so there might be an opportunity if Miller can stay healthy. He'll compete for playing time with veterans Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, plus sixth-round rookie Devin Neal.”

At any rate, New Orleans looks to prove ESPN wrong as their season starts on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.