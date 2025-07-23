The New Orleans Saints lost a key piece to their roster after veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Mathieu did not expound on his decision in his post on Instagram. Instead, he expressed his gratitude to everyone who played a part in his 12-year journey in the NFL.

“You gave me strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined,” wrote the four-time All-Pro Team member. “I hope I made you proud out there. This isn’t goodbye—it’s just the next chapter.”

It was a move not many saw coming, especially since he was still playing at a productive level. Last season, he tallied 62 combined tackles and three interceptions. Mathieu started every game in his three years with the Saints, his hometown team, from 2022 through 2024.

One player who was surprised by Mathieu's retirement was Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the news and express his support for Mathieu.

“Wow! Congrats @Mathieu_Era. You a real deal, legend!” said the 30-year-old Ramsey.

wow! Congrats @Mathieu_Era

You a real deal legend! https://t.co/xCx1ufxPhd — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Steelers veteran's post further showed that Mathieu was well-respected even by his opponents. The talented safety also played for the Arizona Cardinals, the Houston Texans, and the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a championship in 2020.

Ramsey has always admired Mathieu. In 2022, Ramsey tried to recruit the three-time Pro Bowler to the Los Angeles Rams after the latter left the Chiefs. Mathieu, however, chose the Saints.

While Mathieu has concluded his career, Ramsey will start a new chapter with the Steelers. He requested a trade from the Miami Dolphins after getting disgruntled with the team's direction. Last month, Ramsey, along with tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick, was shipped to Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.