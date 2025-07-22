The New Orleans Saints officially kick off their training camp on Tuesday, just like many other NFL teams. New Orleans will begin building a new legacy under head coach Kellen Moore during the 2025 season. But now is the time for the Saints to honor one of their franchise's biggest legends.

Former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham announced on Tuesday that he plans to retire from the NFL as a member of the Saints, per John DeShazier.

Graham responded to DeShazier's post with a simple message. “What a journey,” Graham wrote, along with a praying hands emoji and two black and yellow heart emojis.

The legendary tight end feels like a lock to join the Saints Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor. He will also have a strong case for entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he is eligible for induction.

Graham was still mulling over retirement last June while he prepared for an artic rowing expedition.

At the time, Graham made it clear that he intended to retire as a Saint.

“I don't have any expectations,” Graham said. “I just want to make sure when I retire, it's as a Saint, and it's when they want me to. I'll just make sure I give them a call and see exactly when they want me to retire and then I'll end up doing it.”

Looking back on Jimmy Graham's incredible career with the Saints

Jimmy Graham had an incredible career in the NFL.

His best years came with the Saints, where he played for six seasons under head coach Sean Payton.

Graham's most recent season in New Orleans came in 2023. He played in 13 games that season and only caught six passes. However, four of those passes were touchdowns.

The Saints drafted Graham in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft despite only playing one season of college football at Miami. Previously, Graham played basketball at Miami from 2005-09.

Graham hauled in 719 receptions for 8,545 yards and 89 touchdowns during his NFL career. He was a five-time Pro Bowler who played 197 games total for the Saints, Seahawks, Packers, and Bears.

When including playoffs, Graham had 94 career receiving touchdowns. That puts him fifth all-time among NFL tight ends.

Congratulations on a great career, Jimmy Graham.