With the 2025 NFL Draft a month away, teams with top picks, like the New York Giants, are doing their darndest to make sure no stone is left unturned before the big day in Green Bay.

From pro days, to in-person visits, to the ever-entertaining dinners, it seems like NFL teams want to talk to just about everyone to get as many data points as possible about their duture teams in order to avoid a Draft Day situation.

And yet, at Miami's pro day, one member of the New York Giants brass was noticeably absent from the collection of evaluators watching consensus QB1 Cam Ward work his magic: head coach Brian Daboll.

Taking to social media to break down how QB needy teams were represented at The U's big player showcase, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer revealed that while the Tenessee Titans were well represented, while the Giants head coach didn't make the trip to South Beach.

“Titans contingent for Cam Ward's Pro Day at the Univ. of Miami: President of football ops Chad Brinker, GM Mike Borgonzi, ass't GM Dave Ziegler, VP Reggie McKenzie, head coach Brian Callahan, OC Nick Holz and QBs coach Bo Hardegree. First pick in hand, the cavalry's at The U,” Breer wrote.

“The Giants are represented at Cam Ward's Pro Day in Miami by GM Joe Schoen, OC Mike Kafka, and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell. The Browns have assistant GM (and former Canes LB) Glenn Cook there. Also in Miami for the Giants: QBs coach Shea Tierney, TEs coach Tim Kelly and assistant GM Brandon Brown.”

Huh, so why didn't the Giants have their head coach at the event? Do they know as well as most that Ward likely won't make it to them at pick three, with the Cleveland Browns almost certainly taking him second overall if the Titans don't beat them to it? Or is Dabell okay with just having a top-30 visit with Ward, where he will get some more hands-on experience with the Miami passer? Either way, it's certainly unusual to learn that the Giants aren't doing everything in their power to learn what's going on with one of the top players in this year's class, especially when he could theoretically be their quarterback of the future, depending on how things shake out.