The New York Giants failed to close out the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, absorbing another painful loss, 24-20, with Jaxson Dart also suffering a concussion.

The Giants fell to 2-8 and have yet to win a game on the road.

Their problems will only be compounded if Dart is forced to sit out their upcoming assignments. The 22-year-old rookie was hit by the Bears during a run in the third quarter, causing him to fumble the ball. He stayed on the field for two more plays before Russell Wilson replaced him in the fourth quarter.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said he immediately realized that Dart was shaken up.

“Brian Daboll said he noticed when Jaxson Dart went back on the field, he ‘didn’t look right.' They sent trainers on to look at him. He had a concussion,” reported SNY's Connor Hughes on X.

Dart finished the evening with 242 passing yards on 19-of-29 accuracy. He had two touchdowns on 66 rushing yards from six carries. He became the first quarterback in NFL history with at least one rushing score in five straight games.

Even with the exit of Dart, the Giants were still ahead, 20-10, with 10:19 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears, however, rallied behind Caleb Williams, who engineered two touchdowns to complete their come-from-behind victory.

Dart, drafted by the Giants as the 25th overall pick, started the season as Wilson's backup before Daboll named him the starter in Week 4 after their winless start.

If Dart misses time, the 36-year-old Wilson will return to his previous role, as the Giants look to make a last-gasp run to qualify for the playoffs.