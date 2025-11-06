New York Giants veteran kicker Graham Gano is the latest player to admit the mental toll sports betting has taken on him as an athlete.

As a 16-year NFL veteran, Gano has seen it all. Yet, the one aspect of the game he admitted still affects him is the hatred he constantly receives from the dark side of the sports betting community.

Ahead of a Week 10 matchup with the Chicago Bears, he admitted to receiving countless death threats from fans over the years.

“Ever since sports betting started happening, I get people telling me to kill myself every week,” Gano said, via SNY TV. “I'll hit a kick that loses them money, or I'll miss a kick that loses them money. The other day, somebody told me to get cancer and die… With that being said, I see everyone's frustration, and I'm frustrated too. I just want to play ball. I think that just constantly not being able to is tough. I'm doing everything I can to try and come back and play, and that's my hope.”

Graham Gano says it's been "unbelievably frustrating" to deal with injuries & shares he's heard from fans in his DMs: "Ever since sports betting started happening, I get people telling me to kill myself every week. The other day somebody told me to get cancer and die" pic.twitter.com/KadI6omuq1 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 6, 2025

Gano is far from the first player to admit to receiving hate from scorned bettors after a loss. However, his remark about receiving as much hate for making kicks as he does for missing them is an eye-opening claim.

Giants hope Graham Gano can stabilize kicker woes

Gano has not been a popular player among Giants fans, largely due to his inability to remain healthy. He picked up a groin injury during warm-ups moments before New York's Week 3 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs that forced him to spend the next four games on injured reserve.

While he was out, the Giants signed Jude McAtamney to fill his role. McAtamney went on to miss two extra points that directly led to their 33-32 heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

Injuries aside, Gano has been accurate when on the field in 2025. He is 9-for-10 on field goals with a long of 55 yards and 9-for-9 on extra points.

The Giants desperately hope that Gano can give them consistency at kicker, but he returned to their Week 10 injury report. The 38-year-old now has a herniated disc that is threatening his availability.

Should he miss the game, former Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo will make his Giants debut. Koo has been on New York's practice squad since getting released by the Falcons after Week 1.