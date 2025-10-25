The New York Giants will have veteran kicker Graham Gano back in action Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, as the team activated him from injured reserve on Saturday, per Paul Schwartz of The Post.

The 38-year-old replaces Jude McAtamney, who struggled in last week’s heartbreaking 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos, missing two extra points in the fourth quarter. After the game, New York waived McAtamney but re-signed him to a practice squad exemption as part of the International Pathway Program.

Gano had missed the past four games after sustaining a groin injury during pregame warmups in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He managed one short field goal during the game, but visible discomfort forced the team to place him on IR afterward. Since signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension in 2023, injuries have been a recurring issue, causing him to miss 20 games.

Nevertheless, the former Pro Bowl kicker has been flawless this season, converting all six field-goal attempts, including a 55-yarder, and making four extra points. Over 16 NFL seasons with the Giants, Washington Commanders, and Carolina Panthers, Gano has a career extra-point success rate of 95.5%.

The Giants opted not to activate a backup kicker for Sunday’s game, despite having veteran Younghoe Koo on the practice squad. Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Gano would handle kicking duties if healthy, with the possibility of a two-kicker setup if necessary. Gano returned to practice earlier this week and expressed confidence in his readiness, adding that he was not concerned about aggravating his injury.

In addition to activating Gano, the Giants elevated wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and safety Raheem Layne from the practice squad to provide depth. Linebacker Swayze Bozeman was waived to make roster space. Humphrey has caught 4 of 8 targets for 55 yards in two games and recorded 2 contested receptions, while Layne offers coverage support following Jevon Holland’s injury downgrade from doubtful to out.

The Week 8 faceoff at Lincoln Financial Field could separate the men from the boys in the NFC East race. New York (2-5) is looking to break its Philadelphia curse with its first road win there since 2013. A victory would also allow the Giants to sweep Philadelphia (5-2) for the season, something the franchise has not done since 2007.

The two teams will meet for the 187th time in their history, with the Eagles holding a slim series advantage of 95-89-2. The teams previously met just 17 days ago in Week 6, when New York defeated Philadelphia 34-17 in a primetime matchup at MetLife Stadium.