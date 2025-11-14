The New York Giants aim to get back in the win column as the franchise is in the middle of a four-game losing streak. However, injuries are plaguing the roster heading into the Week 11 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers. So much so that it appears wide receiver Darius Slayton is already ruled out.

Reports indicate that Slayton, who is 28 years old, will not play on Sunday against the Packers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This will be Darius Slatyon's third missed contest of the season.

“Giants officially ruled out WR Darius Slayton for Sunday’s game vs. the Packers.”

The former fifth-round pick has not participated in practice throughout the week due to a hamstring injury. Slayton reaggravated the injury in the second quarter of the Giants' 24-20 Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. It's the same hamstring issue that forced him to miss games in Weeks 6 and 7. Through eight games played, he's only recorded 23 receptions for 343 yards.

With Darius Slayton ruled out, the Giants' wide receiver room is rather diminished. The offense will have to rely on Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Isaiah Hodgins. Meanwhile, tight end Theo Johnson may get the biggest jump in pass targets with Jameis Winston stepping in as the starting quarterback.

Injuries have certainly plagued the season. However, that didn't stop the Giants' front office from firing Brian Daboll as head coach. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka steps in as the interim, who has interviewed for head coaching jobs in the past. This could be his audition for a more permanent role next season, with or without New York.