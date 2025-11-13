While the Green Bay Packers try to deflect deserved criticism, the New York Giants have turned to a new quarterback. And here are the bold predictions for these teams' Week 11 clash.

On a two-game losing streak, the Packers enter with a record of 5-3-1. Meanwhile, the Giants have slipped to 2-8 on the heels of a four-game skid. So, one of these teams will get on track this week.

Packers QB Jordan Love will throw for 250-plus yards

It may not seem like a bold prediction, but the 2025 stats say otherwise. Love has topped the 250-yard mark only five times. And he’s coming off a game where he threw for only 176 yards in a pitiful effort against the Eagles.

However, Love should soar against the Giants. The five-year veteran said the Packers’ struggling offense needs to make plays, according to Packers.com.

“We’re right there as an offense, and it just comes down to those small details that are holding us back,” Love said. “We have everything we need on offense. We got the right players. Obviously, we’ve got some injuries. We still got the right mindset. We’ve just got to find ways to focus more. Hone in on those little details and execute.”

Love said the defense has been good enough and the offense needs to follow suit, according to ESPN.

“I know as a defense, they definitely have every reason to look at us and say, ‘What are you guys doing?” Love said. “You guys need to figure it out and help us out and put up some more points,' because they're doing a great job. It's frustrating, but we'll stay together. We'll keep the energy high and find ways to get better and be better as an offense.”

Love is barely ranked as a starter in 12-team fantasy leagues, according to Fantasy Pros. Part of the reason for that is his recent poor showings with No. 24 finishes against the Panthers and Eagles after a No. 1 effort against the Steelers in Week 8.

And although the Giants should be able to get some pressure on Love, they give up a ton of yards. To be exact, they have surrendered 383 per contest, which ranks No. 29 in the NFL. And it adds up to 27.3 points allowed per game.

Jameis Winston will throw two interceptions

Why is this a bold pick for a guy who chucks interceptions like they’re going out of business? It’s because the Packers' defense has been lousy at taking the ball away this year.

Green Bay ranks No. 29 in the NFL with just six turnovers forced. They’ve only intercepted three passes in nine games. That’s very bad.

But Winston to the rescue! In his career, Winston has tossed 111 picks. That includes a 30-burger in 2019. He also had 12 interceptions in 296 attempts in 12 games with the Browns in 2024.

The picks are coming, and maybe even the Packers bring one back for a score? Why are the Giants turning to Winston instead of Russell Wilson? Maybe it’s because Winston is excited about playing, according to NBC Sports.

Article Continues Below

“I’ve been waiting on this moment, man,” Winston said, via a transcript from the team. “So, the shock was off, the rust is off. It’s like, hey, you get to play. And when you get to play, nothing else matters but taking it one play at a time and doing your very best. Because we all have different circumstances, conditions, and facts.

“And I know that. But, man, I’m extremely grateful. I choose to focus on what’s true. And that’s my mentality. That’s my opportunity, being able to lead this team, and that’s my action. So going out there, being energetic, enthusiastic, serving every single way that I can, and playing the best football I possibly can play.”

Well, try not to enthusiastically throw interceptions then.

Josh Jacobs will score two touchdowns

The Packers will find the end zone through the air, but look for an interference call to give Jacobs a cheap score. And he should earn another one along the way.

Jacobs has scored a touchdown in every game except one this season. But he had two scores in three games in a row earlier this season.

Consistency has been his hallmark, and he’ll do it against the Giants.

What will help Jacobs is head coach Matt LaFleur’s determination to fix the offense, according to packerswire.com. And he will lean on the most consistent players.

“You have to look inward, especially when you go against teams that are good football teams,” said LaFleur. “The complexion of each game's going to be a little bit different. Like I told the team today, I don't care if we win 3-0 or 49-48. Bottom line is that we have to find a way to get it done. Otherwise, you get criticized, and that's just how it is.

“So, especially as the play-caller, you're trying to put people in the best position possible to go out there and have success. And when we're not having collective success, then you have to challenge yourself to do better, to find something else in order to go out there and move the ball and score points.”