The New York Giants are entering one of their most important NFL drafts in recent memory. New York needs a new starting quarterback and already has Russell Wilson waiting in the wings. The Giants may draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they are not expected to take a QB in the first round.

Kay Adams interviewed Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty on Tuesday. She asked Jeanty about the possibility of being drafted by the Giants with the third overall pick.

“Did you meet with the Giants?” Adams asked Jeanty on Tuesday via Up & Adams with Kay Adams.

“Yes,” Jeanty replied. “They came to my pro day, I remember their running back coach.”

Jeanty also gave a great answer when Adams asked him what he thought of the Giants.

“I'm rocking with them,” Jeanty answered. “I'm rocking with whoever makes that pick, you know?”

Adams then joked that Giants QB Russell Wilson must be pounding the table for New York to draft Jeanty. She then asked Jeanty…

“I'd be a great best friend,” Jeanty said. “I'm always the quarterback's best friend, so whoever gets me, they're going to love me.”

Should the Giants consider drafting Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Ashton Jeanty is unquestionably one of the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The question for New York becomes: is Jeanty the right player for the Giants, right now?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are on the hot seat heading into the 2025 season. Owner John Mara has made it clear that he wants the Giants to find their next franchise quarterback. If Daboll and Schoen can't come up with something during the 2025 NFL Draft, they could be fired next winter.

But is Jeanty simply too good to pass up?

Mara famously said he would have a “tough time sleeping if Saquon [Barkley] goes to Philly” during Hard Knocks last offseason.

Could the Giants be tempted to snag a player who looks just as talented as Barkley? Adding Jeanty to an offense that already has Malik Nabers would give the Giants something to build around moving forward.

At this point, it seems extremely unlikely that the Giants would draft Ashton Jeanty in the first round.

However, if they do make the pick, it is not too hard to understand the logic behind it.

It will be fascinating to see how the Giants approach the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24th.