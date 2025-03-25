Mere days after signing Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract, the New York Giants have double-dipped in the quarterback market once more by signing Russell Wilson to a new one-year contract.

Announcing the contract on social media, Adam Schefter laid out the conditions of the deal, which includes half of the contract's value being guaranteed.

“ESPN Sources: The Giants and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed,” Schefter wrote. “The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns and Steelers, but is opting for New York, where Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII in MetLife Stadium. Now, Wilson is returning there as the Giants' projected starting QB. “

Whoa, talk about a late March blockbuster that could legitimately shake up the 2025 NFL Draft and, in turn, the 2025 NFL season as a whole.

Widely linked to many of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Cam Ward, who will likely be gone at the pick, and Shedeur Sanders, who could still be there at No. 3, this move doesn't absolutely remove the Giants from drafting a quarterback but comes darn close. Sure, the team could still bring in Sanders if they like him long-term, giving him a developmental year as QB3 behind Winston and Wilson, or they could look to the second tier of quarterbacks like Quinn Ewers or Kyle McCord, who will both be there in the second round.

With that being said, the odds of Sanders going third overall now has taken a massive nosedive, with either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter now the favorites to earn the honor, depending on which player – if not both – is still on the board at pick. The chances of Sanders going to the Jets just went up, falling to the Colts just went up, and somehow sneaking all the way down to pick 21, where Wilson's former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, are selecting, suddenly become a very real possibility.

Is this the correct call? Will Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen survive another down season if they again can't overcome the Philadelphia Eagles and now the Washington Commanders as the top teams in the NFC East? While only time will tell, the Giants are placing a lot of eggs in a veteran's basket when one could argue that a rookie quarterback may buy them more time if he hits.