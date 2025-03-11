The New York Giants and safety Jevon Holland reportedly have agreed on a three-year, $45.3 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The agreement with Holland comes after the Giants made a few notable signings on Monday, with Paulsen Adebo headlining the group, as well as the re-signing of Darius Slayton. Holland and Adebo add two valuable veterans to the secondary group. It comes just a year after letting safety Xavier McKinney walk to the Green Bay Packers, a decision that was heavily criticized, along with letting Saquon Barkley leave for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Holland will form a safety duo with Tyler Nubin, who was one of the lone bright spots in a rough 2024 season for the Giants.

The Giants have spent significant money so far in free agency, but the interesting aspect is that they still have not signed the veteran quarterback they are expected to land, and they have not signed an offensive guard, which was widely expected by many. There is still time for both signings, and the Giants are seemingly waiting on Aaron Rodgers' decision, with a player like Russell Wilson also being in play if Rodgers goes elsewhere. There are guards still on the market as well, with Will Fries potentially being the top name still available, among a few other players.

It is a big year for Schoen and Brian Daboll. They need to show serious progress in 2025. After last offseason, the Giants had very little long-term money committed outside of players like Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Andrew Thomas, so it is not a surprise to see them utilize that cap space. Still, they have to figure out the quarterback position, which likely involves some kind of veteran along with a quarterback in the NFL Draft, whether that be in the first round or on day two.