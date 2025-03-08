The New York Giants are signing punter Jamie Gillan to a three-year contract worth up to $10.2 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Gillan was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, March 12, but instead, he will remain with the team, solidifying a key role in the Giants’ special teams unit.

Gillan, 27, has spent the past three seasons with the Giants and has played seven seasons in the NFL. Over 91 career games, he has recorded 381 punts, averaging 45.4 yards per punt with a 41.9-yard net average. He has accumulated 17,282 punting yards, with 38% of his punts being downed inside the 20-yard line and 24 resulting in touchbacks.

Last season, Gillan appeared in 13 games for the Giants, who finished with a 3-14 record, struggling on both sides of the ball. He averaged 43.7 yards per punt with a 40.5-yard net average. Of his 56 punts, 48.2% were downed inside the 20-yard line, while only two resulted in touchbacks. His ability to consistently place punts deep in opponents’ territory provided some stability for the Giants amid an otherwise difficult season.

Gillan originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He spent three seasons in Cleveland before signing with the Giants ahead of the 2022 season. Nicknamed the “Scottish Hammer” for his powerful leg and rugby background, he has developed into a reliable punter with a proven ability to flip field position.

By securing Jamie Gillan to a multi-year deal, the New York Giants retain a familiar presence in their special teams unit while continuing their offseason efforts to improve the roster. With free agency set to begin, the Giants are expected to make further moves to bolster their lineup after finishing last season at the bottom of the NFC East.