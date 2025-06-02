Odell Beckham Jr. made a heartbreaking confession regarding his exit from the New York Giants, the team that drafted him.

The Giants selected Beckham with the 12th pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. He rose up the ranks to become the team's star receiver and pair himself with quarterback Eli Manning.

Beckham represented the Giants for five seasons, helping them reach the playoffs in the 2016 season. However, the team's lack of success throughout his stint causes him to have frustration, which ended up with New York trading him to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

However, Beckham opened up about his departure from the team that drafted him during Saturday's Champions League Final broadcast on Paramount Plus. He admitted that he never wished to leave the Giants but valued winning and the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl.

“I never, ever wanted to leave the New York Giants. The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was pissed because, where I come from in college, if we lost one game, our season was over,” Beckham Jr. said.

“This was the organization I got drafted to. They believed in me. So if the Giants went and won a Super Bowl, I would be happy. But deep down inside, I wanted to be the one. No question. So it's definitely you'll always hold that. But then someone like me, I went to the LA Rams, won a Super Bowl. But still, you just want that.”

How Odell Beckham Jr. fared since leaving Giants

As Odell Beckham Jr. mentioned, he did find success elsewhere after leaving the Giants. However, he was unable to replicate the elite form he had on a consistent basis.

After his debut season with the Browns in 2019, he never surpassed the mark of 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Inconsistent play and injuries had him be in and out of the team's lineup in 2020 and 2021, as the Browns eventually released him. He signed with the Rams midseason, where he helped them get to the Super Bowl, where he scored a touchdown before suffering a torn ACL. Los Angeles held on to win 23-20, giving the receiver the accomplishment he greatly desired.

Using 2022 to make a full recovery, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He had the role of a secondary receiver as he made 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham left Baltimore to join the Miami Dolphins for the 2024 season. However, injuries limited his availability to nine games. He finished with nine receptions for 55 yards as Miami cut him before the season ended.

While Beckham's journey may not have gone the way he wished, he managed to earn awards and helped the team win a Super Bowl. That's notable for a player who was once one of the best receivers in the league.