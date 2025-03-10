The legal tampering period for NFL free agency is officially open, and one team with lots of holes that need to be filled is the New York Giants. Shortly after the window opened, they made their first big splash of the offseason, signing former New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo to a three-year contract.

A third round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Adebo cemented himself as a starter from day one, and he was among the best cornerbacks available in free agency this offseason. Adebo's 2024 campaign was cut short after he suffered a broken femur in Week 7, but that wasn't enough to dissuade the Giants from signing him, as they brought him to town in an effort to shore up their secondary.

“The Giants are signing standout CB Paulson Adebo, per me and Mike Garafolo,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

Giants shore up secondary with Paulson Adebo signing

Even in seven games, Adebo still made a big impact for the Saints in 2024, racking up 52 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 passes defended during his time on the field. He's used to getting targeted in the air, but he typically manages to hold his own. And at just 25 years old, he gives the Giants a player they can build their secondary around, which was certainly one of their bigger needs heading into the offseason.

There are some concerns surrounding Adebo, with the biggest among them being his injury from last season, as recovering from a broken femur is going to be tough. New York has money to spend this offseason, though, and their secondary was in rough enough shape that taking a bit of a risk on Adebo makes sense. The Giants could still look to add some help on defense, but all eyes are going to be on their quarterback position, as they are reportedly in the market for several of the top names available.